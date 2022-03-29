Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at Tangiteroria, on SH14, west of Whangārei, this morning.

A man has been killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on SH14 at Tangiteroria at 8am today.

Police and emergency services are at the scene, about 37km west of Whangārei, where attempts were made to revive the man.

Senior Constable Warren Bunn from the Serious Crash Unit said the man appeared to have been crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle travelling east towards Whangārei.

A vehicle at the scene, a Toyota, appeared to be heavily damaged. Traffic management has now been removed.

Further details will be provided once available.