“The individual concerned jumped on his own volition from a moving vessel - that is out of our reasonable control,” Fullers360 said.

Police yesterday confirmed someone was located after falling in the water.

Asked what investigations were under way into the incident today, a police spokesperson there was “no further police involvement” in the case.

Maritime New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Fullers360 ‘extremely proud’ of rescue efforts

Fullers360 said: “Our crew immediately initiated standard person-overboard procedure, and search and rescue operations were launched.

“Thanks to the swift response of our crew in low visibility conditions, the passenger was recovered and brought safely back on board the vessel.”

The company said this was testament to the “robust training procedures we have in place. That said, we are extremely proud of our crew given the circumstances.”

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and helicopter responded, and the patient was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident caused the ferry to circle back to Waiheke Island, where police and ambulance staff quickly boarded the ship, and passengers were moved to a different boat.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they were aware of the situation but not involved in the rescue, and a police vessel had attended the emergency.

The police rescue boat at Waiheke Island after a man fell overboard on a ferry heading to Auckland.

A passenger said there appeared to be a degree of difficulty in getting the man back onboard the packed ferry.

“[A] member of the staff yelled out, ‘Man overboard’,” the passenger said.

“We quickly slowed and circled two lifebelts with lights thrown into the water.”

The passengers were told to stay inside the cabin while the rescue operation was under way.

“He seemed calm in the water, but [was] probably in shock [because] it would be cold,” the passenger said.

The passenger said he had not experienced anything similar in 22 years of travelling on the ferry.

“Fullers handled it swiftly and well.”

