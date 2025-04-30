Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Man jumps from Auckland ferry: No police investigation, deemed ‘out of reasonable control’ - Fullers360

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

  • A man was rescued after intentionally jumping from a Waiheke ferry heading to Auckland.
  • Fullers360 initiated a person-overboard procedure, successfully recovering the passenger in low visibility conditions.
  • The man was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition; no police investigation.

An Auckland ferry company said an emergency incident yesterday in which a man jumped from a Waiheke ferry “was out of our reasonable control”.

Police have opted not to launch an investigation into the case, referring requests for further comment to ambulance services.

The man was pulled from the water after going overboard from an Auckland-bound vessel on Tuesday morning after he intentionally jumped over the side, Fullers360 confirmed.

The company said the passenger was successfully rescued after sparking an emergency response.

“The individual concerned jumped on his own volition from a moving vessel - that is out of our reasonable control,” Fullers360 said.

Police yesterday confirmed someone was located after falling in the water.

Asked what investigations were under way into the incident today, a police spokesperson there was “no further police involvement” in the case.

Maritime New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Fullers360 ‘extremely proud’ of rescue efforts

Fullers360 said: “Our crew immediately initiated standard person-overboard procedure, and search and rescue operations were launched.

“Thanks to the swift response of our crew in low visibility conditions, the passenger was recovered and brought safely back on board the vessel.”

The company said this was testament to the “robust training procedures we have in place. That said, we are extremely proud of our crew given the circumstances.”

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and helicopter responded, and the patient was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident caused the ferry to circle back to Waiheke Island, where police and ambulance staff quickly boarded the ship, and passengers were moved to a different boat.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they were aware of the situation but not involved in the rescue, and a police vessel had attended the emergency.

The police rescue boat at Waiheke Island after a man fell overboard on a ferry heading to Auckland.
A passenger said there appeared to be a degree of difficulty in getting the man back onboard the packed ferry.

“[A] member of the staff yelled out, ‘Man overboard’,” the passenger said.

“We quickly slowed and circled two lifebelts with lights thrown into the water.”

The passengers were told to stay inside the cabin while the rescue operation was under way.

“He seemed calm in the water, but [was] probably in shock [because] it would be cold,” the passenger said.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they were aware a person had gone overboard on a ferry from Waiheke this morning.
The passenger said he had not experienced anything similar in 22 years of travelling on the ferry.

“Fullers handled it swiftly and well.”

