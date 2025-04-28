A spokesperson from Coastguard said they were aware a person had gone overboard on a ferry from Waiheke this morning. Photo / Supplied.

A rescue operation is under way after a man fell overboard on a ferry heading from Waiheke Island to Auckland this morning.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they were aware a person had gone overboard on a ferry from Waiheke this morning, but said they were not involved in the rescue.

A spokesperson said police were conducting the rescue, and a police vessel was heading to the scene.

A passenger on the ferry said it was packed and that there appeared to be a degree of difficulty in getting the man in the water back onboard.

“[A] member of the staff yelled out. ‘Man overboard’.