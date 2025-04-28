Advertisement
Auckland ferry incident: Rescue operation under way after man overboard

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A spokesperson from Coastguard said they were aware a person had gone overboard on a ferry from Waiheke this morning. Photo / Supplied.

A rescue operation is under way after a man fell overboard on a ferry heading from Waiheke Island to Auckland this morning.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they were aware a person had gone overboard on a ferry from Waiheke this morning, but said they were not involved in the rescue.

A spokesperson said police were conducting the rescue, and a police vessel was heading to the scene.

A passenger on the ferry said it was packed and that there appeared to be a degree of difficulty in getting the man in the water back onboard.

“[A] member of the staff yelled out. ‘Man overboard’.

“We quickly slowed and circled two lifebelts with lights thrown into the water.”

The passengers were told to stay inside the cabin while the rescue operation was underway.

The ferry is currently heading back to Waiheke Island, and an ambulance is on standby at the island, he said.

The passenger said he had not experienced this before in his 22 years of travelling on the ferry.

Police confirmed someone was located after falling in the water, but did not have further details.

Fullers360 has been approached for comment.

More to come.

Save

