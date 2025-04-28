A rescue operation is under way after a man fell overboard on a ferry heading from Waiheke Island to Auckland this morning.
A Coastguard spokesperson said they were aware a person had gone overboard on a ferry from Waiheke this morning, but said they were not involved in the rescue.
A spokesperson said police were conducting the rescue, and a police vessel was heading to the scene.
A passenger on the ferry said it was packed and that there appeared to be a degree of difficulty in getting the man in the water back onboard.
“[A] member of the staff yelled out. ‘Man overboard’.