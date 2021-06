Police told the Herald the injured man arrived at the hospital just before 1pm. Photo / NZME

A man has presented himself at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital with a gunshot injury.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the man arrived at the hospital just before 1pm.

He is now in a stable condition.

Police are currently making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.