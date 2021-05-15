Man in hospital with critical injuries after central Auckland fight in Symonds St

Police were contacted after violence was reported on Symonds St at about 3am and a man was critically injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fight in central Auckland early today has left one man in hospital with critical injuries.

Police said officers responded to reports of a group of people fighting on Symonds St in central Auckland at about 3am today.

The incident happened near the intersections with Khyber Pass Rd and Newton Rd in Eden Terrace, just south of the CBD.

Two people were taken into custody and the critically hurt man was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Police were guarding the scene near the intersection this morning.

A cordon was in place with police tape around part of the street and the adjacent pavement and smashed glass was visible at the scene.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter," a police spokeswoman said.