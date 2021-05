Police were called at 4.45 pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

One person is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash in Auckland.

Police were called to the scene on Old North Rd at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Diversions will be in place via Ararimu Valley Rd and Deacon Rd.