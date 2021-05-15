Police investigation into alleged sexual assault by officer took two years, no charges

The investigation started in May 2018 and was not finished until August 2020. Photo / 123rf

An internal police investigation into an alleged sexual assault by an on-duty officer took more than two years to complete and ended up clearing the officer of any criminal wrongdoing.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority summary said the in-house investigation included an eight-month delay between the completions of the draft report and the final report, which it said was "unexplained and was unreasonable".

Police did make a finding that the male officer breached the Police Professional Distance Policy.

But it said there was not enough "cogent" evidence to criminally charge the officer, who denied the allegation.

Police have been approached for comment.