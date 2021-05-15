Three-week-old baby critically hurt in Hamilton, police investigate 'unexplained' injuries

The girl is in a critical condition. Photo / File

Hamilton police have launched an investigation after a girl suffered critical injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the three-week old suffered the injuries in Hamilton earlier this week.

She is currently in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Hospital.

"Her injuries are being treated as unexplained while Police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, work to establish the cause," Saunders said.

"A scene examination has been completed at the Hamilton property where the baby and her parents live."

Saunders added the investigation was ongoing and police would release more information when they were in a position to do so.