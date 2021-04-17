Man in hospital in serious condition after Auckland hit-and-run on Sandringham Rd

Police want to speak to anyone with information. Photo / File

A man is in serious by stable condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run early this morning on Sandringham Rd.

Detective Inspector Uraia Vakaruru said the pedestrian was struck shortly before 4am, and police were still on the hunt for the driver of the car.

The incident happened on the stretch between Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave, close to the Wesley Community Centre.

"The vehicle left the scene immediately following the crash and has yet to be located," Vakaruru said.

"A scene examination is being carried out on Sandringham Road this morning and the road will be closed while that is carried out."

Vakaruru thanked motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation.

The pedestrian was transported to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

• Police want to speak to anyone who has information which could help with their inquiries. If you can help, call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.