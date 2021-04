One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after police were called to Friedlanders Rd, Manurewa this afternoon. Photo / Google Street View

Emergency services have rushed to a street in South Auckland today.

Both police and St John have been tight-lipped about the nature of the incident, but police confirmed one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were called to Friedlanders Rd, Manurewa, at 2.11pm.

A spokesperson said "inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances".

A spokeswoman for St John said they attended the incident at about 2.30pm. She referred all other inquiries to police.