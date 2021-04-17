One person dead after crash in Kaihu, Northland

The crash occured on State Highway 12 in Kaihu at 9.30pm tonight. Photo / Supplied

A crash in the Northland settlement of Kaihu has left one person dead tonight.

The accident occurred on State Highway 12 and police were called to the scene of the crash at 9.30pm.

The road is currently closed and will be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene, police said in a statement

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Kaihu is located 30km north of Dargaville.