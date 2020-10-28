Man in Hamilton District Court after shot reportedly fired in Waikeria

A man appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning and a woman has dog bite injuries after a shot was reportedly fired at a property on Waikeria Rd about 3.45pm yesterday.
The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the police helicopter were called but a 25-year-old man and a woman fled before police arrived.
They were found at a nearby property at 7pm.
The woman suffered dog bites while being arrested and remains in hospital.
The man has been charged with discharging a firearm in or near a dwelling and unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm.
Road cordons were in place on Waikeria Rd until 7.30pm and traffic was backed up along State Highway 3.