Two people in custody following firearms incident near Waikeria Prison

Several police officers and Armed Offenders Squad members on Waikeria Rd. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Two people are in custody following an incident in Waikeria this afternoon.

A shot was reportedly fired at a local property about 3.45pm.

The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the police helicopter responded.

A man and woman fled the scene before police arrived.

Traffic travelling west along Waikeria Rd was stopped before being let through the roadblock. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

They were located at another nearby property at about 7pm.

An ambulance was seen arriving and proceeding through the cordon.

Road cordons were in place on Waikeria Rd and traffic was backed up along State Highway 3.

Vehicles travelling west along Waikeria Rd were stopped and searched before being able to proceed through the cordon.

Those in the traffic, mostly residents of the road, got out of their vehicles and stood on the side of the road, talking to each other, while they waited.

The road cordon was lifted at about 7.30pm.

Waikeria Rd has been closed off to traffic. Photo / Caitlan Johnston