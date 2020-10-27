Two people in custody following firearms incident near Waikeria Prison

Two people are in custody following an incident in Waikeria this afternoon.
A shot was reportedly fired at a local property about 3.45pm.
The Armed Offenders Squad, a dog unit and the police helicopter responded.
A man and woman fled the scene before police arrived.
They were located at another nearby property at about 7pm.
An ambulance was seen arriving and proceeding through the cordon.
Road cordons were in place on Waikeria Rd and traffic was backed up along State Highway 3.
Vehicles travelling west along Waikeria Rd were stopped and searched before being able to proceed through the cordon.
Those in the traffic, mostly residents of the road, got out of their vehicles and stood on the side of the road, talking to each other, while they waited.
The road cordon was lifted at about 7.30pm.