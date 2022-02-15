Police have been conducting a scene investigation at a Carrington St, New Plymouth, address after a woman was found dead inside. Photo/Tara Shaskey

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a Taranaki woman known to him.

The woman, also 48, was found dead in her New Plymouth home on Monday afternoon.

The man, who according to court documents is employed as a builder, appeared in New Plymouth District Court via audio-visual link from the New Plymouth Police Station today.

Judge Gregory Hikaka granted the man interim name suppression and the man did not apply for bail.

Police prosecutor Heath Karlson asked that the judge order the defendant to meet a forensic nurse to assess his mental health.

Karlson said the man was a potential suicide risk.

Defence counsel Rob Weir asked for that to be delayed as he would make his own inquiries.

Police were called to the woman's Carrington St address around 2pm on Monday, followed by an ambulance.

The man was taken into custody at the scene and the house was cordoned off shortly after.

Later in the day, a murder charge was filed against him.

It is understood the woman was known to the man and no one else is being sought by police in connection to her death.

Police, as well as a team of forensic experts, were at the house for much of today conducting an investigation.

Judge Hikaka remanded the man into custody to appear in the High Court on March 8.