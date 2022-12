Police received reports of an unresponsive man at Goat Island beach shortly before 12pm. Photo / Supplied

A man has died after being found unresponsive on Auckland’s Goat Island beach this morning.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that they responded to reports of a man found unresponsive around 11.40am.

“When ambulance arrived on scene the man was confirmed to be deceased,” said Police.

The man has been transported to Warkworth ambulance station.

Inquiries to determine what happened are ongoing.

Goat Island has been approached for comment.

