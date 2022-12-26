South Auckland drowning: Person dies at Pukehohe property

A person has drowned in South Auckland.
Emergency responders arrived at a Pukehohe address around 9.30pm on Boxing Day.
“The person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided,” a police spokesperson said. “However the person sadly died at the scene.”
The water tragedy comes after one man died after a canoe capsized on Lake Roto Kohatu in Harewood, Christchurch, on Christmas Day. Two people were in the canoe and one was rescued, but the man did not resurface. His body was recovered yesterday.