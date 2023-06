The man's body was found on Orewa Beach late on Sunday night. Photo / File

The man's body was found on Orewa Beach late on Sunday night. Photo / File

The body of a man has been located at Orewa Beach in Auckland.

Police were called around 12.30pm when the man didn’t return from a trip on his dingy.

A police spokesperson said they found his body on the beach around 11.45pm last night.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.