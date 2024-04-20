Man dies on Pāpāmoa beach

A man died on Pāpāmoa Beach on Saturday. Photo / Felix Desmarais

A man has passed away on Pāpāmoa Beach on Saturday morning.

Police said it was due to a medical event, and was not being treated as suspicious.

Next-of-kin had been notified following the sudden death.

A SunLive reader said police were called to the scene when a fisherman was found dead sitting in his chair on Pāpāmoa Beach.

Members of the public had been diverted from that section of the beach, which was reported to be near Harrison’s Cut.

“Police were there stopping the public,” a SunLive reader said.

“My neighbours and I were on the beach and saw what looked like a body covered in a white sheet - on a chair.”

A helicopter was also seen flying out from the beach at Pāpāmoa East on Friday night.

Police said the helicopter related to a report it received of a person missing in the water.

“They have since made contact with police on land, safe and well. Staff have been stood down,” a police spokesperson said.

- Weekend Sun



