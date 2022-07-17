A man has died in a house fire in Dunedin overnight. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has died in a house fire north of Dunedin overnight.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a property on Copinsha St in Palmerston at around 11.15pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff pulled the man unconscious from the building, a police spokesperson said.

CPR was commenced, but he was not able to be revived, they said.

"Police are currently working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire."

Staff will remain at the scene today to carry out a scene examination.