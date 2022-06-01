Emergency services are responding to a workplace accident in Clevedon. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man in his 30s has died following a workplace incident on an Auckland farm.

It is understood that a tree had fallen on the person.

A police spokesperson said police attended an incident at a worksite on Creightons Rd, Clevedon, just after 9.30am this morning.

"Tragically a male in his 30s has died."

WorkSafe had been notified and the matter was expected to be referred to the Coroner.

St John also responded to the incident. One rapid response vehicle and three ambulances have responded to the scene.