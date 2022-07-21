The incident took place on Eglinton Road and cordons are in place. Video / Allison Images

A witness who was at the scene of a death in Dunedin last night said the victim was attacked and then run down by a group in a vehicle.

Police confirmed last night that a man died in Eglinton Rd, near Unity Park, in Mornington, about 7.30pm.

A Health New Zealand employee who was in the area gave CPR to the victim.

She said she was heading home with a friend when she heard cries for help.

She found a man lying on the ground.

She performed CPR on him for about five minutes before he died.

A man the victim was with said his friend had been beaten up and when he tried to escape the group ran him down, she said.

Emergency services investigate the scene after a death in Eglinton Rd, Dunedin last night. Photo / Allison Images

A police spokesperson said they received reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

"We understand a group of people were present at the scene prior to this man's death and welcome any information you may have that will help us understand what happened," they said.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and at least two ambulances attended.

Cordons remain in place on Eglinton Rd while police conducted a scene examination.

Information can be passed to police via 105 and quoting event number P051302591.