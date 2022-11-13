Police respond to the incident on Pages Rd, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A man is understood to have been stabbed multiple times while out walking his dog in an early-morning assault in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Pages Rd, between Portchester and Farnborough streets about 6.20am today.

A police spokesperson said they were looking for an offender.

“This is a relatively busy road, and it’s possible someone witnessed this event or captured it on dashcam.”

A police cordon has been set up on the stretch of Pages Rd, with police congregated outside the entrance to Velocity Go Karts.

A neighbour on Pages Rd spoken to by the NZ Herald said Bexley Park where police have congregated is popular with dog walkers.

Entrance to Bexley Park on Pages Rd where police are investigating an attack on a person who has suffered critical injuries. Photo / Google Maps

Residents said dog walkers are usually out walking around the time of morning when the assault occurred.

”There’s a dog park there, a playground - it’s a very popular place,” one said.

Bexley Park is a large ground, incorporating a BMX club, a Go Kart track and soccer field.

Police have blocked off Pages Rd after a person was critically injured near Bexley Park, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Terry Conley Sports Fields, which is a section of the park where the soccer fields and clubhouses are located, has been taped off by police and a vehicle is guarding the cordon.

Shortly after 8am, two police officers could be seen walking through the soccer field.

One staff member told The Herald a dog handler was also at the park.

