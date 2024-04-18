A man is in critical condition in following a serious assault - possibly involving a scooter as the weapon - in Waipukurau late last night.

A police statement said police received multiple calls around 11.35pm reporting an altercation between a man and a group of youths in the middle of the intersection of Russell St and Herbert St.

“The man was assaulted, and possibly hit with a scooter before the youths left the area,” the police statement said.

“Ambulance staff treated the man on scene, and he was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with head injuries, where he remains.”

Police located two youths nearby and are speaking with them.

Investigators have been in Waipukurau on Thursday, viewing CCTV, and speaking to witnesses.

Police are looking to speak with the victim when he is well enough.

