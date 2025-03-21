Man charged with murder after Gisborne mass brawl dies

A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man initially faced multiple charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In May the pair were jointly charged with murder over the killings.

About 100 people were involved in the massive fight in Lytton Rd in Gisborne last year, which left two dead. Photo / Paul Rickard

Corrections told RNZ the 26-year-old man had been granted electronically monitored bail by the court before he died.

Police said the death has been referred to the coroner.

The whānau of the 26-year-old declined to comment.

- RNZ