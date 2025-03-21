Man charged with murder after Gisborne mass brawl dies

- One of two men charged with murder after a Gisborne party brawl has died.
- Kane Taare-Gray and Chrysler Stevens-Mark died on March 23 last year after the fight.
- The 26-year-old’s death has been referred to the coroner; his whānau declined to comment.
By Ashleigh McCaull of RNZ
One of two men charged with murder after two people were killed in a mass brawl at a party in Gisborne has died.
Kane Taare-Gray and Chrysler Stevens-Mark died on March 23 last year after a large fight at Stevens-Mark’s 21st birthday on Lytton Rd.