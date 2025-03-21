Advertisement
Man charged with murder after Gisborne mass brawl dies

RNZ
Heathrow Airport is closed due to a fire breaking out. PM Luxon has touched back down on home soil after a productive trip to India. Western Springs Speedway closes its doors.
  • One of two men charged with murder after a Gisborne party brawl has died.
  • Kane Taare-Gray and Chrysler Stevens-Mark died on March 23 last year after the fight.
  • The 26-year-old’s death has been referred to the coroner; his whānau declined to comment.

By Ashleigh McCaull of RNZ

One of two men charged with murder after two people were killed in a mass brawl at a party in Gisborne has died.

Kane Taare-Gray and Chrysler Stevens-Mark died on March 23 last year after a large fight at Stevens-Mark’s 21st birthday on Lytton Rd.

Chrysler Stevens-Mark and Kane Taare-Gray were killed during a mass brawl in Gisborne last year.
A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man initially faced multiple charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In May the pair were jointly charged with murder over the killings.

About 100 people were involved in the massive fight in Lytton Rd in Gisborne last year, which left two dead. Photo / Paul Rickard
Corrections told RNZ the 26-year-old man had been granted electronically monitored bail by the court before he died.

Police said the death has been referred to the coroner.

The whānau of the 26-year-old declined to comment.

- RNZ

