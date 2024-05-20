Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

A 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder following a 100-person brawl at a 21st birthday celebration in Gisborne in March.

Two men were killed and three others were taken to hospital with critical stab wounds after two uninvited guests arrived at a 21st birthday party, sparking a massive fight on Lytton Rd.

Detective Inspector David de Lange said the 29-year-old Gisborne man, who has already been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has now been charged with two counts of murder.

The deaths relate to Chrysler Stevens-Mark, 21, of Gisborne and Kane Wiremu Te Paa, 30, of Wainuiomata.

A 26-year-old associate has also already been charged with four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, relating to the four men assaulted at the Lytton Rd party.

“These new charges have been laid in the Gisborne Registry and details of court appearances are to be confirmed,” de Lange said.

Police liaison officers continue to support the family of the deceased and the victims recovering from their injuries.

De Lange said Operation Middlepark has been a very complex investigation and police have worked hard to get answers for the grieving whānau and friends, as well as the wider Gisborne community.

“We are appreciative of the assistance we’ve received from our colleagues in other police districts as the investigation has progressed, and for assistance provided by people who were at the birthday party and who came forward with information.

“As this matter is now before the court we’re unable to provide further information, any further update will be issued proactively,” de Lange said.



