About 100 people were involved in a massive fight in Gisborne after two gatecrashers arrived at a 21st birthday party. Two people were killed and three others were critically injured. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

A neighbour says she heard screaming and stepped outside to see a brawl of about 100 people that ended with two men dead and three taken to hospital with critical stab wounds.

Police forensics are still on the scene at Lytton Rd in Gisborne and cordons remain in place as investigations continue into the massive disorder event after a 21st birthday party on Saturday night.

A resident who lived near the address of the party, who spoke to NZME on the condition of anonymity, said she heard screaming about 11.30pm and stepped outside to see what was going on.

“I just heard all the screaming. Women screaming. I came out and saw everybody on the road and they were just all in one pack. It was hard to identify who was who in the dark.”

She wasn’t sure about numbers of people involved, but said it was a lot of people.

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left 2 dead and 3 in hospital in the Gisborne suburb of Elgin. Photo / Paul Rickard, Gisborne Herald

“A lot of young people, 18-year-olds maybe.”

She said she knew of the family who lived at the address and they were “lovely people”.

A 29-year-old man will be in court this afternoon on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is urging people in the Gisborne community not to consider retaliation and a local councillor said “there is no future in utu [to pay back]”.

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left 2 dead in the Gisborne suburb of Elgin. Photo / Paul Rickard, Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Councillor Colin Alder told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast he has it on reasonably good authority gangs are involved, but “they are not at war, as such”.

“It was an unfortunate event at a party where alcohol and possible drugs were involved... who takes a knife to a party?”

The risk of retaliatory attacks was always considered by police, Mitchell told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

“It’s obviously an awful finish to what was a family celebration”, Mitchell said, so people’s focus should be on supporting family who were mourning.

“Any thoughts of retaliation should disappear immediately.”

Mitchell told Newstalk ZB the brawl occurred at a 21st birthday party, not a “gang meet conflict”.

Additional police staff were brought in from Hawke's Bay to help with investigations in Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard, Gisborne Herald

“There might have been gang members there... but the scale of it was unusual,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell did not deny there was a large gang presence in the region, but fear of a gang war was unwarranted.

Alder said there has been an increased gang presence in the country, but would like to encourage the gang leaders to keep talking.

“There is no future in utu. You will put more lives at risk and more time will be spent behind bars.

“I would just like to put a thought out to the mothers of the boys involved. I appeal to them to talk to their sons and stop this thing escalating.”

Inspector Darren Paki said police received a number of calls about a “mass disorder” occurring at an address in Gisborne at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A large fight had broken out on to the street and additional staff as well as the Armed Offenders Squad were called in for back-up.

“We understand the fight had broken out after two uninvited guests [who] arrived at a whānau gathering,” Paki said.

Two victims were located upon police arrival and police staff attempted to provide emergency medical assistance, but both men were later confirmed deceased, Paki said.

Three others are currently in hospital with injuries believed to be caused by a stabbing.

“Police from around the district and surrounding areas have been called to boost our staffing numbers for reassurance,” Paki said.

A police cordon at corner of Birrell St and Mānuka St, Gisborne. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she had been receiving updates from the police chief about the situation and investigation.

Stoltz described it as an “absolute tragedy”.

“It is really sad and our hearts break for the whānau involved,” the mayor said.

Stoltz reassured the public that Gisborne is a “safe place” and police were in control of the situation.

“I do want to reassure everyone. Please look after each other, this is a distressing time for our Gisborne community so be kind and reach out,” she said.

Stoltz said while the hospital was previously in lockdown, the emergency department is currently open for those needing care. There would be a police presence “just to make sure everyone feels safe”.

A full scene examination was expected to be completed today.

Paki said they were working closely with leaders in the Gisborne community to reassure that the community feels safe.

“This is very clearly a distressing situation for the community and particularly for the families now grieving loved ones. What should have been a happy occasion for this family, fuelled by alcohol, has turned into an ugly and an awful tragedy for the people involved.”

A 45-year-old man and 21-year-old man both remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition with suspected stab wounds.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He lives in Napier and travelled to Gisborne for this story.

- additional reporting Murray Robertson, Gisborne Herald