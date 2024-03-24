Inspector Darren Paki said police received a number of calls about a "mass disorder" occurring at an address in Gisborne at 11.30pm. Video / TVNZ

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is urging people in the Gisborne community not to consider retaliation following Saturday night’s mass brawl which left two people dead.

About 100 people were involved in a massive fight on Lytton Road in Elgin after two gatecrashers arrived at a 21st birthday party. Two people were killed and three others were critically injured.

Listen Live: Police Minister Mark Mitchell at 7.35am

Gisborne Councillor Colin Alder told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking he has it on reasonably good authority gangs are involved, but “They are not at war, as such.”

”It was an unfortunate event at a party where alcohol and possible drugs were involved … who takes a knife to a party.”

The risk of retaliatory attacks was always considered by police, Mitchell told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

”It’s obviously an awful finish to what was a family celebration” so people’s focus should be on supporting family who were mourning.

”Any thoughts of retaliation should disappear immediately.”

Alder said there has been an increased gang presence in the country, but would like to encourage the gang leaders to keep talking.

”There is no future in utu. You will put more lives at risk and more time will be spent behind bars,” he said.

”I would just like to put a thought out to the mothers of the boys involved. I appeal to them to talk to their sons and stop this thing escalating.”

Inspector Darren Paki said police received a number of calls about a “mass disorder” occurring at an address in Gisborne at 11.30pm Saturday.

A large fight had broken out onto the street and additional staff as well as the Armed Offenders Squad was called in for back-up.

“We understand the fight had broken out after two uninvited guests arrived at a whānau gathering,” Paki said.

Two victims were located upon police arrival and staff attempted to provide emergency medical assistance, but both men were later confirmed deceased, said Paki.

Three others are currently in hospital with injuries believed to be caused by a stabbing.

“Police from around the district and surrounding areas have been called to boost our staffing numbers for reassurance,” Paki said.

One person of interest was arrested at the scene and is assisting with police inquiries.

Police attempted to perform CPR to revive the two victims at the scene.

Police cordon at corner of Birrell St and Mānuka St, Gisborne. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she had been receiving updates from the police chief about the situation and investigation.

Stoltz described it as an “absolute tragedy”.

“It is really sad and our hearts break for the whānau involved,” Stoltz said.

The mayor reassured the public that Gisborne is a “safe place” and police were in control of the situation.

“I do want to reassure everyone please look after each other, this is a distressing time for our Gisborne community so be kind and reach out,” she said.

Stoltz said while the hospital was previously in lockdown, the emergency department is currently open for those needing care. There would be a police presence “just to make sure everyone feels safe”.

A full scene examination was expected to be completed today.

The two deceased men’s bodies remain at the scene. Paki would not reveal which gang was involved in the incident.

Paki said they were working closely with leaders in the Gisborne community to reassure that the community feels safe.

“This is very clearly a distressing situation for the community and particularly for the families now grieving loved ones. What should have been a happy occasion for this family, fuelled by alcohol, has turned into an ugly and an awful tragedy for the people involved,” police said.

A 45-year-old man and 21-year-old man both remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition with suspected stab wounds.

Meanwhile a 30-year-old man is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

“Due to the nature of this incident, police have a presence at the emergency department of Gisborne Hospital, where access to the emergency department is being managed,” a police statement read.

The hospital’s emergency department remains open to those needing care.

Family mourn deaths

Family members gathered at the scene of a double homicide in Gisborne where 100 people took part in a mass brawl last night.

The bodies of the two men remained at the site on Lytton Rd.

A tent has been set up where the bodies lie, and a large police presence is managing a cordon on the street.

Extra police officers are being brought in from outside Gisborne after the brawl, which also left three people in a critical condition.

Armed Offenders Squad and Criminal Investigative Branch (CIB) officers have arrived from Hawke’s Bay to assist with the investigation.

Police said this morning they had launched a homicide investigation after disorder broke out around 11.30pm.

“A number of police units were needed to gain control of the scene, and during this time two men were located deceased,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk.

Police guard the Gisborne Hospital after an altercation involving up to 100 people left two men dead and three in critical condition in hospital. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich





Police at the cordon of the scene of a major altercation in Gisborne. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich





- additional reporting Murray Robertson, Gisborne Herald