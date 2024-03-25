About 100 people were involved in a massive fight in Gisborne after two gatecrashers arrived at a 21st birthday party. Two people were killed and three others were critically injured. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

A witness of the 100-person brawl in Gisborne where two people were killed and three others hospitalised says they heard partygoers scream “they killed my cousin” during the altercation.

It comes as both identities of the men killed on Saturday night were revealed yesterday.

One of those killed in the 21st birthday celebration that got out of hand has been named as Black Power member Kane Taare Gray.

A family member of Taare Gray said he had recently become a father and was a “loving dad”.

“His life was taken too short. Why start these fights when at the end of the day you’re all meant to be family?”

Black Power member Kane Taare-Gray was killed in the altercation in Elgin during a 21st birthday celebration. Photo / Supplied

The family member said Taare Gray was a Black Power member and didn’t wish to comment further.

Police have said that while the brawl involved gang members it was not a conflict between rival gangs. Officers have been brought in from outside of Gisborne amid concerns of further disorder.

In a Facebook post shared online, a family member announced Taare Gray’s passing, saying: “on behalf of the Gray an Taare whanau we would like to inform our whanau of the tragic passing of our son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson [and] loving father Kane Taare Gray”

Meanwhile the other person killed, Chrysler Stevens-Mark, was celebrating his 21st birthday on Saturday night when the brawl broke out.

In a Facebook post which has since been deleted, a family member said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our Boy, our Little Cuzzy, our Little brother ... who was tragically taken from us in what was supposed to be his special night!”

Chrysler Stevens-Mark was celebrating his 21st birthday party when he was killed in the mass brawl.

“My aunty, my uncs and our little cousins we love yous so much, we will be here every step!

“To our Stevens [whanau] we are thinking of you all at this dark time so many things to say but no words at the same time.”

A nearby resident of Manuka St, who declined to be named, said she witnessed the fight on Lytton Rd and heard party guests crying out in a panic.

“I heard things like ‘They killed my cousin!’,” she said.

She believed she saw the young man who was celebrating his birthday collapse to the ground in the chaos.

“We actually saw the one that passed, the 21st birthday boy, we saw him fall to the ground,” she said.

“It was sad, screaming, yelling, crying. It is sad seeing things like that, I just feel for the family. Especially the birthday boy. That ruined his night.”

She said a car had been doing burnouts on the street near the party a few hours before it began and believed one of the occupants was one of the people who later arrived uninvited, sparking the brawl.

“I heard that the car was just rarking up the party, I don’t know.”

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left two dead. Photo / Paul Rickard

She said she never believed something like this would happen so close to where she and her whānau live.

“They were all having a good night. They were just having a good celebration with their family and friends until these uninvited guests ruined it.”

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange provided an update on the investigation yesterday afternoon, saying more than 40 witnesses at the scene had been identified.

He urged other attendees of the party to come forward to police.

“We’re also aware that videos were taken of the altercation and ask anyone with photos or footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

A scene examination at the address was expected to be completed on Monday.

A scene examination at the address was expected to be completed on Monday. Photo / Paul Rickard

De Lange said the bodies of both victims were removed from the scene on Sunday night and post-mortems would be carried out to establish their cause of death.

”We are working with a pathologist to ensure whanau are reunited with their loved ones as soon as possible.”

A 29-year-old Gisborne man appeared in the Gisborne District Court yesterday afternoon on a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody an will reappear in April.

De Lange confirmed the man arrested was one of the two uninvited guests of the party.

He said the other uninvited person was in a stable condition at Gisborne Hospital, where police are still present. One person remains in a critical condition at the hospital and two others in a stable condition.

Gisborne Councillor Colin Alder told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast he has it on reasonably good authority gangs are involved, but “they are not at war, as such”.

“It was an unfortunate event at a party where alcohol and possible drugs were involved... who takes a knife to a party?”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell urged people in the Gisborne community not to consider retaliation and a local councillor said “there is no future in utu [to pay back]”.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police by phone on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing the file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

