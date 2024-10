Auckland's Mayor voices concerns over America's Cup costs. Gaza sees rising casualties. King Charles visits Australia. Stay updated with key stories from around the world.

By Kate Green of RNZ

A man charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Wellington’s Courtenay Place can now be named.

Siale Siale, 29, appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday morning after the death of Luke Smith two weeks ago.

Smith, 21, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of October 6 and died when his life support was removed.

Supporters of Smith gathered outside the court.