Police say the man was arrested after a 'lengthy attempt' to stop his car. Photo / File

Police say the man was arrested after a 'lengthy attempt' to stop his car. Photo / File

A man will appear in court today after he allegedly evaded police efforts to stop him on a journey of around 100km and then tried but failed to carjack another vehicle.

The man left a petrol station in Pahiatua, north of Masterton, without paying around 4.30pm yesterday, police said.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle in Eketāhuna, but elected to not pursue it due to the speed at which it was travelling.”

Road spikes were deployed further south at Carterton and again at Te Marua after the man drove over the Remutaka range.

The car was then spiked for the third time near Maoribank in Upper Hutt, where it collided with another vehicle.

“It is alleged the driver left the vehicle and attempted unsuccessfully to carjack another vehicle.”

He was then tasered and pepper-sprayed and then arrested.

He will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today on charges relating to dangerous driving.