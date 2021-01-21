Man charged after drug bust uncovers large cannabis operation in Christchurch

A 38-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on January 27. Photo / NZH

A man has been charged after a police drug bust that uncovered a large cannabis operation in Christchurch yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant at a Marshland Rd property from about 8.15am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution.

"Commercial quantities of cannabis were located at the address."

A 38-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on January 27.

In October last year, three people were arrested in relation to a series of raids that uncovered multiple cannabis-growing operations in Christchurch.

The raids, which took place in Mairehau, were a part of a large-scale probe in the city.

At least five properties were searched and police uncovered several big cannabis operations, a large amount of cash and unspecified items.