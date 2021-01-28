Man arrested following Upper Hutt car break-ins

There had been a number of incidents of cars being broken into in the area, police said. Photo / 123RF

A 30-year-old male has been arrested following a number of vehicles being broken into in the Upper Hutt region.

A police spokesperson said Hutt Valley Police arrested the man on Thursday after a search warrant at a property in Silverstream, Upper Hutt.

It comes after a number of incidents of vehicles in both public and private parking areas being broken into, police said.

The man will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today, charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

Police reassured Upper Hutt residents they were continuing to investigate dishonestly offences in the area, but offending had dropped dramatically following recent arrests.

Last week the Herald reported Wellingtonians warning on social media of a spike in car theft in the inner city, although police had said they had not noticed an increase.