Man arrested following serious assault in Manurewa on Friday night

Police remain at scene in South Auckland after a person was found seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a serious assault in South Auckland on Friday night.

A person was found with serious injuries in Friedlanders Rd in Manurewa yesterday afternoon and was rushed to hospital.

Detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB said in a statement this afternoon that the male remained in critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

"We can confirm that the victim and the offender are known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the assault."

The 27-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on April 19.

Police said they were called to the South Auckland incident at 2.11pm on Saturday and inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of what happened.

A spokeswoman for St John said they attended the incident at about 2.30pm.

A neighbour told the Herald at the scene yesterday the incident was understood to involve a person who was found "unresponsive in a car".

The neighbour said it was understood they had been found in the vehicle's boot.

A vehicle had been towed from the scene.

Another local resident told the Herald cones were put out to block off Friedlanders Rd from Astor Place to past the scene of the incident