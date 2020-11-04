Man arrested, charged with arson in relation to body found in burning car

Police on Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, where a body was found in a burning vehicle. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man has been arrested and charged with arson following the discovery of a body inside a blazing vehicle early this morning.

Police and fire services were called to a Manurewa address about 3am, where they found the body of a person inside a burning car.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry says the deceased person has not yet been formally identified. A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Authorities earlier said they were speaking with a man in relation to this matter and that he was helping officers with their inquiries.

This afternoon Barry said the man had been arrested and would appear in Manukau District Court.

He appealed for any sightings of a White 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander in the Manurewa area - the car that would later be found burnt out on the side of the road.

A motorist discovered the grisly scene early this morning, before they pulled over and called emergency services, Barry said.

"The person that reported the vehicle on fire did find the car, the man immediately stopped and phoned Fire and Emergency. We are very grateful for that person for doing the right thing," he said.

CIB and forensic investigators have been at the scene today on Alfriston Rd today and were speaking to residents. A scene investigation was ongoing.

A number of detectives wearing stab-proof vests were seen looking in and around the charred remains of the vehicle - the windows of which had been blown out, as had the roof.

Other offices clad in high-vis jackets stood guard within the cordon and not far from where a blue tent has been put up.

The vehicle had come off the road and into nearby bush.

Just behind it, on the middle of the road, were two bits of white-coloured material or possibly a shirt.

Victim's identity unknown

Authorities earlier said they were working with a man in relation to this matter and that he was helping officers with their inquiries.

Police earlier said its priority was to identify the person and find their next of kin.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said fire crews attended the scene early this morning and extinguished the fire - before the body was discovered inside.

A large cordon is in place as officers continue a scene examination.

Alfriston Rd was closed between Mill Rd and Alfriston and motorists were told to find alternative routes or to expect delays, with diversions in place.

Local schools - including Alfriston (primary) School and The Gardens Early Childhood Education centre - remained open; but parents and caregivers were informed of the situation.

Those dropping off students at Alfriston School were told they needed to use the alternative Mill Rd carpark instead of the main entrance on Alfriston Rd.