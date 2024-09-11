Shane Reti faces heat over who will game new health targets, high praise for Kamala Harris and why traditional check-in desks will soon be a thing of the past.

By RNZ

A man has been charged with wilful damage after smashing the windows of multiple buildings in central Wellington overnight, including the Tākina convention centre.

Police say they were called about 2am after reports of damage to buildings.

Photos seen by RNZ show the front windows at Tākina completely smashed, and there are reports a lighting shop next door, a building on Courtney Place, and parking machine solar panels were also targeted.

Police say security was on site at Tākina and secured the premises last night.