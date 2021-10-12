Man arrested after scaling high-rise Auckland building

Video shows man scaling down high-rise Auckland building. Video / TikTok

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a person climbing down the outside of a high rise hotel in Auckland's CBD on Monday.

A video posted to social media platform TikTok by user munanyo0000 shows a man climbing down the outside of the Barclay Suites building on Albert St in Auckland.

The man is shown scaling along the edge of the balcony before handing down and dropping to the balcony below.

It appears the building is at least 20 stories high.

Several other people are seen watching the man from their balconies and three police cars can be seen in attendance below.

Police said they ​received multiple reports of a person climbing down the outside of a building on Albert St at around 2pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said they attended and arrested a 34-year-old for breaching his electronically monitored bail.