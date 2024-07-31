Man arrested after policeman allegedly assaulted at Epsom liquor store

Dalton said the man was “violently” resisting arrest throughout the incident.

Police were responding to a report of a family harm incident inside the store.

“Attending Police staff moved quickly to take the man into custody when he began to resist arrest,” Dalton said.

“He continued to resist arrest, and while an officer was attempting to physically restrain the man, both fell through a large glass window.

“At this point, the man continued to violently assault the officer while on the ground.”

The alleged offender was expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The policeman was injured as he attempted to arrest the man at GS Wine Cellar on Great South Rd about 7.30pm yesterday. The policeman and the alleged offender fell through a window as a struggle ensued. Photo / Hayden Woodward

St John Ambulance was seen attending to the injured officer, who appeared to have hurt his arm. He walked out to a waiting St John vehicle with fellow staff members.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald they received reports of the incident at 7.35pm and responded with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

The scene remained taped off with a police guard on scene when the Herald visited about 9.30pm.

A store worker across the road from the liquor store said she heard banging, and saw a man with no shirt on who was distressed.

“Police rushed in and we heard smashing noises like glass breaking,” she said.

Senior Sergeant Megan Dalton said today a 41-year-old man had been charged with two counts of threatening to kill, two counts of assaulting police, assaulting a person in a family relationship, resisting police and impedes breathing. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another witness said it sounded like bottles were being thrown or broken inside the store.

Nearby business owner David Dewani said he saw about 10 police vehicles as well as an ambulance in attendance.

“By the time I came you guys were already here but I can see the damage and it seems to be painful,” Dewani said.

“It’s good to see that many police responding to this and hopefully that will be a message to criminals.

“I think I saw between seven to 10 police cars, I saw an ambulance earlier and some undercover cars as well.”











