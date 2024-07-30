Windows to GS Wine Cellar could be seen smashed out.

St John ambulance was seen attending to the injuried officer, who appeared to have an arm injury. He walked out to a waiting St John vehicle with fellow staff members.

The scene remains tapped off with police guard. Detectives from Auckland City are in attendance speaking to staff involved.

The Herald has approached Hato Hone St John and NZ Police for comment.

A store worker across the road from the liquor store said she heard banging, and saw a man with no shirt on who was distressed.

“Police rushed in and we heard smashing noises like glass breaking,” she said.

Another witness said it sounded like bottles were being thrown or broken inside the store.

Nearby business owner David Dewani said he saw about 10 police vehicles as well as an ambulance in attendance.

“By the time I came you guys were already here but I can see the damage and it seems to be painful,” Dewani said.

“It’s good to see that many police responding to this and hopefully that will be a message to criminals.

“I think I saw between seven to 10 police cars, I saw an ambulance earlier and some undercover cars as well.”

Police respond to GW Cellar Liquor Spot on Great South Rd, Epsom tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward