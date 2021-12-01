Man arrested after laser shone at rescue helicopter in Dunedin

Police have slammed the "idiotic" behaviour of a man who admitted shining a laser at a rescue helicopter flying over South Dunedin early today. Photo / Getty Images

Police have slammed the "idiotic" behaviour of a man who admitted shining a laser at a rescue helicopter flying over South Dunedin early today.

An Otago Rescue Helicopter pilot reported a laser being repeatedly shone at his aircraft, a police spokesman said.

The pilot was able to pinpoint where the beam was coming from and hovered to guide police to the address.

Before police arrived, a man "took off" in a car with no lights on. He was stopped on King Edward St, where he admitted the offence and was arrested.

The 33-year-old man will appear in court next Thursday.

The spokesman said the behaviour was "extremely dangerous as well as idiotic", and said offenders would be caught and charged.