Man arrested after death in Panmure, second Auckland homicide in two days

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have made an arrest in relation to a homicide in Panmure last night.

A 48-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has was arrested at the scene yesterday and taken into custody.

He has been charged with common assault and is set to appear in the Auckland District Court some time this morning.

Police say they cannot rule out any further charges being laid.

The arrest comes after police and emergency services were called to Tripoli Rd, in Panmure, about 7.30pm yesterday.

It is the second Auckland homicide in two days.

Police had received reports of "an altercation" and found a man in a critical condition with stab wounds.

Emergency services carried out CPR immediately. However, the man died at the scene.

A homicide investigation was immediately launched and a scene guard was put up overnight.

Roads were cordoned off and up to 25 police officers in masks were at the scene. Officers will remain at the scene today carrying out further inquiries, police said.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be carried out on the victim later today.

Police will not be in a position to confirm the victim's identity until formal identification has been completed and family have been notified.

The incident comes after a man in his 70s was shot dead in Ōtahuhu on Sunday night.

A homicide investigation is under way and a post-mortem examination would be performed, a police spokesperson said.