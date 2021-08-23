Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Man charged with violating lockdown

A 27-year-old has been charged with defying lockdown orders, along with other alleged crimes. Photo / Nick Reed

Another person has been charged with defying Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland.

The 27-year-old man was scheduled to appear at the Auckland District Court this morning after his arrest yesterday on various charges, including allegations he burgled buildings in Grafton and Avondale in April and a Kingsland building in May.

When the man, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody yesterday, police said he resisted arrest, escaped custody and violated lockdown orders.

Intentionally failing to comply with an order made under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act carries a maximum penalty of six months' jail and a $4000 fine.

Only five people were set to be brought before the Auckland District Court judge today for first appearances -- well below the usual amount seen during non-lockdown periods.