A man taking a baby from the back seat of an allegedly stolen car and leaving it on the grass verge near the corner of Queen and Cameron Street in Waitara, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

18 May, 2024 02:56 AM Quick Read

A man taking a baby from the back seat of an allegedly stolen car and leaving it on the grass verge near the corner of Queen and Cameron Street in Waitara, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a vehicle was allegedly stolen with a baby inside last week.

The man is facing a number of charges - including abducting a child, aggravated assault and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in Waitara, Taranaki.

He is also facing a charge of driving while disqualified and other charges relating to failing to stop for Police.

The incident happened last week on Friday, May 10.