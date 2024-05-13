CCTV footage shows a man abandoning a baby on the side of the road as he drives off in a stolen car. Video / Supplied

Taranaki police are looking for a man who stole a car with a baby sitting in the backseat and then dumped the infant on the side of the road as he fled.

Video footage of the incident shared online shows a car speeding around a corner before a man gets out - as the car continues rolling - and takes a baby from the back then puts it on the grass berm before driving off.

Police confirmed the incident, and said the baby was found safe.

The incident happened last Friday about 12.10pm on the corner of Queen and Cameron Sts in Waitara, Taranaki.

The car was stolen from outside a store just after the owner got out, police said.

Police found the car abandoned on the corner of Henui and Mclean Sts this morning. A spokesman said the car had been “driven ... all over Taranaki in the weekend”.

The man stopped the car near the corner of Queen and Cameron Streets in Waitara, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

The man drove away after leaving the baby on the kerbside. Photo / Supplied

Police arrested an associate of the offender when the vehicle was found.

Police were looking for the offender and asked for any information from the public.

“If you saw the silver 2014 Peugeot 508 station wagon, or have any information that may assist in our investigation and locating the man involved please contact police on 105,” a spokesman said.

Anyone offering information could quote file number 240510/8076. Information could also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







