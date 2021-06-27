Man arrested after Auckland police officer assaulted on K Rd

Police want to thank the members of the public and security officers who helped the officer. Photo / File

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted on Karangahape Rd in Auckland overnight.



Police say staff were dealing with a number of people fighting about 3.30am, when an unrelated person came up and hit the officer from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.



The officer was hospitalised suffering a serious concussion and remains in hospital in a stable condition.



Police want to thank the members of the public and security officers who helped the officer.



"The behaviour displayed by this man is unacceptable," a police spokesperson said.



The alleged offender was arrested at the scene and will face charges in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.