Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Man arrested after Auckland police officer assaulted on K Rd

Quick Read
Police want to thank the members of the public and security officers who helped the officer. Photo / File

Police want to thank the members of the public and security officers who helped the officer. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted on Karangahape Rd in Auckland overnight.

Police say staff were dealing with a number of people fighting about 3.30am, when an unrelated person came up and hit the officer from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

The officer was hospitalised suffering a serious concussion and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police want to thank the members of the public and security officers who helped the officer.

"The behaviour displayed by this man is unacceptable," a police spokesperson said.

The alleged offender was arrested at the scene and will face charges in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.