New ZealandUpdated

Man armed with machete goes on rampage in Northland police station car park

2 minutes to read
A 49-year-old man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with a raft of offences including injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A 49-year-old Kaikohe man has been arrested after allegedly trying to smash his way into the town's police station with a machete.

Several windows and a door at the station were damaged, along with a patrol car, in the attack which started about 11.15pm on Sunday night.

Senior Sergeant Phil Le Comte, of Mid North police, said the man climbed over a rear fence to gain access to the police station car park.

''He then proceeded to cause damage to a police car using a machete, smashing out its rear window. Police confronted him but tactical options were ineffective, so they sought refuge inside the station."

"The offender then smashed a number of windows and attacked doors at the rear of the station."

The man was taken into custody a short time later.

The officer who received minor injuries did not require medical treatment.

It's not clear why the man was trying to get into the police station.

■ Court records show James Matene appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with committing burglary with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and three counts of wilful damage.

He was remanded in custody and is due back in court next week. Police opposed bail.