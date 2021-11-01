State Highway 14 west of Whangārei closed after truck crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has closed SH14, south-west of Whangārei

State Highway 14 south-west of Whangārei is blocked after a truck rolled over near Tangiteroria.

Police said the truck rolled about 1.30pm today. The driver of the truck has suffered moderate injuries and has been taken to hospital and it's likely to take several hours to clear the scene.

Emergency services are at the crash site, about 32km south-west of Whangārei.

However, there are no diversions available around the crash site so road users are asked to avoid the area due to extensive delays.

A crane will be required to remove the truck and is expected to take a number of hours.