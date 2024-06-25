Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a West Auckland home, kidnapping a male and fleeing the scene following an altercation in the getaway vehicle.

Police this afternoon arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the incident and have not ruled out further arrests.

Waitematā West CIB area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, said police have established a kidnapping allegedly occurred at a property on Te Atatū Rd before 2pm on Monday.

“The victim was home alone at the time and confronted a male offender he found inside the property.

“An incident unfolded, which resulted in the offender allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle that was parked at the address,” Goldie said.

As the offender approached Roberts Rd, a short drive from where the alleged kidnapping occurred, the victim moved forward in the vehicle and got into an altercation with the offender.

Police conducting a scene examination at a Te Atatū Road address after a person was allegedly kidnapped on Monday afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The vehicle came to a stop on Roberts Rd, where the offender exited and fled in an associate’s vehicle. A member of the public witnessed the incident and immediately contacted police just after 3pm,” Goldie said.

The victim was taken to Waitākere Hospital and was assessed to have superficial injuries.

“It is incredibly lucky that he did not suffer any further injuries.”

A 26-year-old man was arrested this afternoon and is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out,” Goldie said.

A scene examination remains ongoing at the Te Atatū Rd property, along with forensic examinations into two vehicles recovered by police.

The Herald understands a police scene guard was stationed at the address last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands a police scene guard was stationed at the address last night.

Detectives, forensics, and police photographers could be seen at the scene throughout the day.

Three officers and a forensic photographer were in coveralls, with two officers sitting in their vehicle.

A Waitematā CIB trailer was also parked in the driveway.

Goldie said police were continuing to offer further support to the victim following the incident.

“Police are limited in further comment given the matter is now before the Court.

“We are conscious this incident will be concerning to many in the community, and they will see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.”

Anyone with further information that can assist police is asked to contact 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote the reference number 240624/4818.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.