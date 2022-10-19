A 32-year-old Motueka man charged with the burglary of a storm-damaged Nelson home was today granted bail in the Nelson District Court, but with a strict 24-7 curfew. Photo / Tracy Neal

A man arrested and charged in relation to the burglary of a storm-damaged home in Nelson has been granted bail after a night in custody.



Jackson Ormond made a brief appearance in Nelson District Court yesterday charged with the repeat burglary of the yellow-stickered home which was one of many badly damaged by heavy rain and landslides that struck the region in late August.

The charges related to the theft of a large amount of valuables and sentimental items taken from a property in Nelson South.

Ormond is yet to enter a plea.

Police said the property was burgled three times over a number of days.

Ormond, a 32-year-old from Motueka, was arrested yesterday and appeared in court again today seeking bail, which police opposed.

After detailed consideration, Judge Chris Tuohy bailed Ormond to an address in Motueka on strict conditions, including a 24-7 curfew.

Conditions also included that he was not to consume illicit drugs, and was to present at the door of the property he was bailed to when police called, which could be any time of the day or night, Judge Tuohy said.

He also warned Ormond that any breach of bail conditions would lead to him being remanded in custody until his next scheduled appearance in November.

Police said a "significant amount of the stolen property" was yet to be recovered.