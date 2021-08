A 54-year-old man died following a workplace incident at a property in the South Island this morning. Photo / File

A 54-year-old man has died after a workplace incident in the South Island town of Windsor.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at a property in Windsor, North Otago, just after 10am.

The man died at the scene.

WorkSafe had been notified and police were making inquiries into the death on behalf of the

Coroner.