New ZealandUpdated

Greta Thunberg turns attention to New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions

3 minutes to read
Greta Thunberg divided Kiwis with her tweet about New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has angered New Zealanders on Twitter with a post about the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Thunberg shared a Guardian article titled "Emissions from cows on New Zealand dairy farms reach record levels", highlighting a quote that pointed out NZ's emissions

"New Zealand is one of the world's worst performers on emission increases. Its emissions rose by 57 per cent between 1990 and 2018 - the second greatest increase of all industrialised countries," she posted in her tweet.

Her quote is from the Guardian article, which points to official data showing that dairy emissions in New Zealand rose 3.18 per cent in 2019, to a total of 17,719 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide.

Data shows emissions from industry rose 2.5 per cent, while household emissions decreased by 0.3 per cent.

While Thunberg said nothing beyond the quote from the article, many Kiwis took exception to her singling out New Zealand, with people inviting her to come and see "world-leading emissions-efficient practices that feed 40 million people".

Others argued that the data shows New Zealand does not live up to the clean green image it has overseas.

Thunberg's tweet about New Zealand has more than 5400 likes and has been retweeted more than 1500 times.